Shah Alam to undergo city rejuvenation in third quarter 2024

SHAH ALAM: The city rejuvenation project in Shah Alam is expected to be implemented in the third quarter of next year, said Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) chief executive officer, Datuk Mahmud Abbas.

Mahmud said the project which is estimated to cost about RM2 billion will start with the area in front of Dato Menteri Light Rapid Transit 3 (LRT3) station with the corporation planning to restore some buildings in the area.

He said the project which will be carried out around PKNS SQ will involve several plots of land in the town centre of Section 14 among them Kompleks PKNS Shah Alam, SACC Mall as well as several plots near the Dato Menteri LRT3 station.

“The development of PKNS SQ comprised several components among them service apartments, hotels, service suites and upgrading of shopping centres as well as SACC Walk. It will stress on the concept of Transit Oriented Development (TOD) together with Smart City Concept.

“The project is expected to take a few years as we hope to complete more than 90 per cent by 2028,” he said after the Shah Alam Trees For Life programme in Shah Alam Lake Gardens today.

Mahmud said the rejuvenation project is in line with the efforts of the corporation to make Shah Alam as a net zero carbon city with buildings upgraded using centralised chill water system.

“We will also adopt green energy apart from planning to build a pedestrain walkway linking building to building from our office (PKNS) here to the Dato Menteri LRT station,” he said.

Earlier in the programme which was conducted with the cooperation of Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and PKNS, 2,440 trees of various species will be planted in various locations of the local authority to enhance the landscape of the city.

Mahmud who represented PKNS also presented a RM30,000 contribution to MBSA, represented by acting mayor Cheremi Tarman as a symbol of the corporation's efforts to jointly empower the greening initiative.

Apart from that, he said the cooperation is also one of the programmes towards rehabilitating the environment as well as the environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility of PKNS.

Meanwhile, Cheremi said 177,899 trees of various species had been planted in the city council through the programme since 2010 involving 22,256 volunteers. -Bernama