Shahelmey: JANS, Sabah JKR instructed to address high NRW rate in Kinabatangan

KINABATANGAN: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III, Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (pix) wants coordination between the Sabah Water Department (JANS) and the Public Works Department (JKR) to tackle the issue of high non-revenue water (NRW) rate in Kinabatangan due to frequent pipe leaks.

Shahelmey, who is also the Sabah Minister of Works, explained that with the Pan Borneo Highway construction project now in its final stages, the installation of new pipes could proceed smoothly.

“I hope this matter can be resolved within the next year or two.

“Considering that the Pan Borneo Highway project is in its final stages and there are no major alignment changes, I believe the installation of new pipes in the affected areas can continue,“ he told reporters during his visit to the Batu Putih Water Treatment Plant in Sukau near here today.

According to Shahelmey, the plant has a capacity to produce four million litres per day (MLD), but the demand is only 1.05 MLD.

While new pipe construction is underway, he asked JANS to find suitable and effective solutions to reduce the NRW rate so that treated water produced can be delivered to consumers.

Regarding the damaged roads in the area, Shahelmey has requested the Sabah JKR and concessionaire parties to ensure road maintenance is carried out and in a safe condition for road users, while awaiting the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway.

“I have seen for myself the condition of the roads, which are quite damaged due to several factors, including the fact that the roads have exceeded their design lifespan and have been further deteriorated by heavy rainfall and increased traffic with relatively high loads.

“So, this certainly weakens the road structure and causes continuous damage,“ he said.

Shahelmey also urged plantation companies in the area, especially palm oil mills, to adhere to the designated load limits on the roads.

“(Palm oil mills) please cooperate before the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway, and we also request departments such as the Road Transport Department, traffic police to help monitor road conditions, so that if vehicles exceed the load limits, appropriate action can be taken,“ he said. -Bernama