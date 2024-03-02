Significant decline in dropped calls with CRE activation - Fahmi

KUANTAN: The activation of the Call Reestablishment (CRE) function for LTE700 coverage in the 5G network from Dec 21 to 29 last year has yielded results with issues of dropped calls recording a decline.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that while some service providers recorded a decrease of up to 70 per cent, there are still issues that need to be examined by telecommunication companies (telcos) to improve service quality.

“We see that some telcos are facing technical issues, and we have asked them to submit a report to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further examination because we want the issue of dropped calls to be resolved.

“I believe that the telcos involved will diligently work to resolve these issues,” he reporters after conducting a cellular service quality test at the Felda Bukit Goh Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) here today.

Also participating in the test were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, MCMC State Coordination Division head Bukhari Yahya and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief (assuming duties of chief executive officer) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

The test, conducted through repeated and continuous call methods at eight locations, covered a distance of 31 kilometres from Sungai Karang to Felda Bukit Goh.

The mobile network service providers involved were CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Unifi Mobile (TM) and YES (YTL). One dropped call was recorded throughout the test.

Pahang is the third location for the test after the federal capital, involving a journey from the Parliament Building in Kuala Lumpur to the Communications Ministry in Putrajaya on Jan 9, and the second session on a river cruise along Sungai Melaka in Melaka on Jan 26.

In another development, Fahmi said that the 5G coverage in Pahang has reached 65 per cent, while 57 schools in the state are involved in the implementation of Phase 1 of the Point of Presence (PoP) project to enhance internet quality through optic fibres. - Bernama