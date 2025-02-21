Beware of fake travel websites - Motac

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) advised the public to be wary of fake websites masquerading as the ministry’s official platform when searching for licensed travel agencies.

Motac stated today that fake websites via the links https://www.motacgov.com/semakan/tobtab/#/ and https://www.motacgov.com/#/ were likely created by irresponsible parties to deceive consumers with invalid information or run services that are not recognised by the ministry.

“Motac views this matter seriously as it can mislead the public and has the potential to cause fraud. Motac is also taking appropriate action to address this issue, including working with relevant authorities to block and shut down the fake websites,” said Motac in a statement.

In this regard, Motac emphasised that all official information on tourism companies and licensed tour guides can only be accessed through the ministry’s official website at https://www.motac.gov.my/.

Anyone with information on suspicious websites or who have fallen victim to fraud in this regard can file a complaint through the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) at https://motac.spab.gov.my/.

Complaints can also be submitted via email to ukk@motac.gov.my or by calling hotline 03-8000 8000.