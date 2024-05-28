PETALING JAYA: Foreign vehicles entering Malaysia from Singapore will be required to have VEP RFID to be able to enter Malaysia from October 1.

This regulation will apply to entry points at both the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) in Tambak, Johor and the CIQ Complex at the Sultan Abu Bakar building at the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link, as reported by New Straits Times.

“Anyone driving a foreign motor vehicle without VEP before entering or while in Malaysia is committing an offence in accordance with Section 66H (7) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” Transport Minister Anthony Loke was quoted as saying.

If found guilty, drivers will be compounded or receive a fine of up to RM2,000 or be imprisoned for up to six months under Section 119(2) of the same act.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will also have full authority to deny entry to foreign vehicles into Malaysia who do not have a VEP RFID tag after the enforcement date.

JPJ also has the authority to prevent foreign vehicles from exiting Malaysia should they have unresolved issues including unpaid fines or traffic summonses among many others under the Road Transport Act 1987.

The VEP tag will cost foreign vehicle owners only RM10 per tag and will be valid for five years.

Vehicle owners looking to obtain a VEP can have the tag delivered to their homes after their application and they do not have to come to Johor to take their respective tags.

There are currently over 200,000 foreign vehicles who have applied for VEP but only 70,000 have activated their RFID tags.