A recent road accident on the Penanjong-Tutong highway in Brunei has gone viral on social media after a hybrid SUV crashed into a large crocodile crossing the road.

The incident, which took place earlier today at Jamabtan Penanjong, involved a black SUV, which sustained significant damage to its front after hitting the reptile.

According to the Borneo Bulletin, the crocodile was likely crossing the highway when it was struck by the vehicle.

The unusual incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some voicing concerns about wildlife venturing onto busy roads, while others are captivated by the rare sighting on such a frequently used highway.

“This heartbreaking incident highlights a pressing issue: the impact of modern technology and infrastructure on our fragile wildlife ecosystems. As we embrace advancements like electric vehicles to combat climate change, we must also reflect on their unintended consequences.

“Highways cutting through natural habitats leave wildlife vulnerable to such tragedies. Borneo’s rich biodiversity is a treasure, but it is under threat.

“This incident serves as a reminder that while we pursue sustainable futures, we must prioritise coexistence with nature,” netizen, Hazrien K Padis commented.

“Right now, I also want to know how the driver managed to hit that crocodile.

“It was huge, not small. I suspect the car owner was speeding or distracted by their phone and couldn’t avoid it.

“Maybe they thought they could just drive over the crocodile... you can avoid things if you stay focused while driving. That crocodile was big!

“Remember, just because the road seems calm, doesn’t mean there aren’t crocodiles,” Legacy Hamdan Nordin wrote.