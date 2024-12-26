Police investigates gruesome killings of cats and dog at UM

PETALING JAYA: Universiti Malaya (UM) has been shaken by a string of grisly animal killings, with the latest discovery being a cat carcass near the campus gymnasium.

This comes after the reported deaths of five other cats and a dog in similarly brutal circumstances.

The Universiti Malaya Student Union (KMUM) addressed the incidents in a widely circulated statement, confirming that the matter has been reported to both the university’s Security Office and the police.

ALSO READ: Outrage over brutal cat abuse at Universiti Malaya: limbs severed, stomach mutilated

“I have contacted the Security Office and requested tighter access controls to the campus.

“We are also in the process of obtaining the CCTV footage,“ it said in the statement.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed to the New Straits Times that a report on the latest case has been lodged, stating, “It is still in the early stages of investigation.”

Details shared on social media revealed the horrifying nature of the killings, with animals found with their stomachs slit open and internal organs removed.

The meticulous execution of the acts has led to suspicions that at least two individuals may be involved.

ALSO READ: 22 cats in Universiti Malaya rescued following recent feline killings on campus

In one particularly shocking case, animal rights activist Shima Aris revealed that a private veterinary clinic examined the carcass of a cat named Lily, including X-rays, which uncovered severe mutilations.

Lily’s death followed earlier cases where two cats were found with severed legs and mutilated stomachs.

Following these heinous acts, a group of volunteers has stepped in to rescue 22 stray cats from the university grounds, aiming to protect them from further harm.

ALSO READ: Police open investigation paper on cat deaths in UM

Is there a serial cat killer on the prowl in Universiti Malaya?

UM feline killings: Private vet report claims cat Lily’s injuries caused by sharp object, not dog bites