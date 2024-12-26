PUTRAJAYA: The Green Electricity Tariff (GET) programme will continue in 2025 with a quota offering of at least 6,600 GigaWatt-hours (GWh) and a premium rate of 10 sen per kilowatt hour (kWh) for low-voltage consumers and 20 sen/kWh for medium- and high-voltage consumers.

The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (PETRA), in a statement today, said several enhancements will be introduced in 2025, including long-term subscription options that allow consumers to subscribe to GET until 2027.

“This new offering provides certainty in planning green electricity supply subscriptions for corporate and industrial users,” the statement read.

Launched in 2021, the GET programme is a strategic government initiative that offers electricity generated from renewable energy sources to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) consumers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint in electricity consumption.

To date, the programme has cumulatively supplied 9,400 GWh of green electricity to over 3,000 consumers across various categories, supporting their environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, particularly in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through green electricity usage.

In line with corporate ESG commitments, PETRA said the government has decided that GET subscribers in 2025 will be exempted from Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) charges, a significant move to demonstrate that green electricity is not affected by fuel price fluctuations.

“The premium rate 2025 is set at 10 sen/kWh for residential and low-voltage non-residential consumers (Commercial B, Industrial D, Mining F, Specific Agriculture H and Streetlight G & G1 tariffs).

“For medium voltage and high voltage non-residential consumers (Commercial C1, C2, C3 & C4, Industrial E1, E2 & E3, Mining F1 & F2, and Specific Agriculture H1 & H2 tariffs), the premium rate is 20 sen/kWh,” it said.

Subscriptions will open on March 1, 2025 via the myTNB portal, and consumers can backdate their subscriptions to Jan 1, 2025.

PETRA expressed hope that the policies and enhancements to GET will further strengthen the programme’s credibility through offerings and governance that meet sustainability principles.

Further details on the GET programme are available on the TNB website.