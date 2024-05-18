SINGAPORE: Singapore strongly condemns the attack at Ulu Tiram police station in Johor on Friday, which led to the death of two police officers and injured another.

“We extend our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, and wish the injured officer a speedy recovery,” Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

The ministry, including the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore Consulate General in Johor Baru, is monitoring the situation, the MFA added.

The ministry also advised Singaporeans in or travelling to Malaysia to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions to ensure their personal safety.

“Singaporeans who travel to Malaysia should eRegister with MFA through our website, https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg, so that we can contact and assist you in an emergency,” it said, adding that all Singaporeans travelling abroad are encouraged to purchase comprehensive medical and travel insurance.

In the 2.45 am incident, two policemen – Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said – were killed while another was injured after they were attacked by an intruder at the station.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the suspect who was shot dead at the location is believed to be a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah.