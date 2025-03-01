PETALING JAYA: A hub for locals and tourists, Jalan Bukit Bintang may transform into a pedestrian-only zone as authorities consider closing the area to private vehicles.

On Dec 29, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the proposal emerged after close city traffic monitoring showed that gridlocks occurred in the area during peak hours.

He said the causes of traffic congestion in Jalan Bukit Bintang include vehicles stopping or parking indiscriminately and pedestrians crossing at non-designated areas.

“Other contributing factors include taxi and e-hailing drivers stopping to pick up or drop off passengers, and street performers attracting large crowds.”

Experts said the move should be implemented after due diligence, planning and coordination.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Research Institute for Sustainable Environment director Prof Dr Muhammad Zaly Shah said the primary concern with closing the road to private vehicles is the potential increase in traffic volume on surrounding roads.

“With traffic management strategies, these challenges could be mitigated. Installing additional CCTV cameras to monitor crowd density and enforcing traffic regulations are vital to maintaining order in Jalan Bukit Bintang.

“Having more and highly visible foot constables to patrol the area would ensure public safety as crowded places tend to introduce petty thieves and pickpockets.”

He said installing physical barriers at road entrances to prevent unauthorised vehicles from entering could ensure effective enforcement, especially during high traffic periods when violations are likely to occur.

He also said since the area is well served by various modes of public transport, with stations being within walking distance, closing it to private vehicles could be a practical solution to alleviate traffic congestion.

“The closure of roads to vehicular traffic is safer as pedestrian-vehicle conflict is removed.

“It is important that authorities communicate with business owners there to explain the plan and reassure them that it would not affect their businesses.”

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Geotechnics and Transportation Department Assoc Prof Dr

Sitti Asmah Hassan said from a road safety perspective, closing a key stretch of Jalan Bukit Bintang to vehicles would lower the risk of pedestrian-related road crashes.

Journal of Public Health Medicine records in 2018 showed that there were over 500 pedestrian fatalities in the country annually.

She said this accounted for about 7% of traffic-related deaths, adding that reducing or removing vehicles from the equation could lower the risk for pedestrians in high foot traffic areas such as Bukit Bintang.

“While closures could improve safety within the pedestrian area, there might be spillover effects in the surrounding roads as increased foot traffic often extends into neighbouring streets and sidewalks.

“Traffic that typically passes through Jalan Bukit Bintang may shift to parallel roads, increasing collision risks there. Traffic rerouting must be done intelligently.”

She said it is essential to plan special access routes for emergency services to maintain swift response times.

She suggested installing additional road crossing facilities, signages, pathways and lighting so that the closure could accommodate people who gather or pass through adjacent areas.

“To ensure the effectiveness of the plan, a public awareness campaign is vital, informing road users of the closure rules. Penalties, fines and specific regulations for delivery and emergency vehicle access must also be communicated.”