Another cat found “extensively mutilated” in UM campus

PETALING JAYA: Another cat has been found “extensively mutilated” at Universiti Malaya’s (UM) campus.

The carcass was discovered yesterday (Jan 2) outside the university’s Faculty of Medicine.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the Selangor Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it was offering a RM10,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that could help the authorities nab the perpetrator.

“We urgently call on anyone with credible information to come forward.

“Together, we can ensure justice for these innocent animals and prevent future tragedies,” Selangor SPCA chairman Christine Chin was quoted as saying.

Last year, on Dec 12 and 16, two cats were found brutally killed in UM’s Faculty of Business and Economics (FBE), prompting outrage.

The incidents were confirmed by the University of Malaya Student Union (KMUM) FBE, who revealed the two cats were found at the first floor of Building H11 and the field near the Azman Hashim Building.

Both cats were found with their four legs severed and stomachs cut open.

