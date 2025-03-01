KUALA LUMPUR: The third retreat session of the MADANI Government’s Cabinet will be held soon, announced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that the session would not only focus on the successes achieved so far, but also serve as an opportunity for ministers to address weaknesses within the current administration.

“There is a level of seriousness that must be heightened within the Cabinet, and I believe this retreat should extend beyond that, to be followed by the secretaries-general of ministries and directors-general,” he said at the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya, today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar’s first and second retreat sessions with the Cabinet were held in January 2023 and 2024, respectively.