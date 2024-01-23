Six claim trial to charge of promoting online gambling

GEORGE TOWN: Six individuals, including three women, were charged with promoting online gambling last week, at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Chooi Pi Tse, 32, Ong Ji Wei, 24, Lai Ming Hao, 30, Ching Zi Wei, 32, Lye Kher Ying, 26 and Yeap Ting Yao, 32, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Magistrate Mohamad Azlan Basri.

The accused were jointly charged with promoting online gambling at Nova Trading Centre, Jalan Ahmad Nor, Jelutong here at 10.45 am on Jan 16.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM50,000, and imprisonment of up to three years upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Syairah Aqilah Khalil offered bail at RM9,000 for each accused.

However, the accused’s lawyers Teh Yi Kai and Ang Xin Lin appealed for a minimum bail saying their clients had dependents.

The court allowed bail at RM3,000 with one surety each and set March 11 for case mention. -Bernama