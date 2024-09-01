SK Kubang Kerian (2) students, teachers happy with improved school toilets

KOTA BHARU: The financial aid of RM70,000 from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to solve the longstanding toilet problem has been described as a blessing for teachers and pupils at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kubang Kerian 2.

The headmaster, Yaman Yaacob, said with the allocation, a major overhaul of all 21 toilets at the school, eight of which are in a dilapidated state and require immediate attention, had been made possible.

“We had some allocation before, but it was insufficient, making it difficult for us to overhaul the entire toilet system in this school. The main issues include blocked pipes, broken doors, unpleasant odours, as well as dysfunctional flush valves and tanks.

“With the allocation, we were also able to replace the old pipes and broken doors and install more sitting toilets,” he said during a recent interview.

Yaman added that the toilet renovation project for the school, which has 725 pupils from preschool to Year Six, commenced in August and was fully completed in November last year.

For a Year Five girl, Iffah Salsabila Kamarul Hisyam, the refurbished toilets are incredibly different from the old, damaged, and dirty ones.

“Prior to this, I always hesitated to use the school toilets. Not anymore. Everything is good now. Even my friends agreed that the toilets are beautiful and smell good,” she said, having attended the school since she was in Year Three.

Sharing similar views, Year Six student Nik Hazrey Iskandar Nik Hassanuddin also acknowledged that the school's toilets are more comfortable to use now.

“I used to restrain myself from using the school toilet because of their poor condition and foul smell. Now, they are way better and more comfortable,” he said.

Meanwhile, SK Kubang Kerian (2) Parent-Teacher Association chairman, Dr Imran Ahmad, emphasised that cleanliness, including the condition of the toilets, is a fundamental aspect that requires attention.

“Cleanliness is a fundamental issue...we are well aware that most schools have problems with toilets, so this allocation from the MOE is very appropriate because school toilets are often associated with a negative stigma.

“The approach taken by the school is also very apt because it’s not about making the toilets five-star, but rather we can improve the condition of all toilets with the allocated budget,” he said, adding that well-maintained toilets will also send a positive signal to the students. -Bernama