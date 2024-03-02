Social media influencer Boss Mario reported missing

MELAKA: Police received a missing person report following the disappearance of social media influencer who is also known as Boss Mario, after leaving Pantai Klebang here early yesterday morning.

Melaka Tengah district police chief assistant commissioner Christopher Patit said the disappearance of Yew Boon Xiang, 30, who resides in Semabok, was reported by his brother at the Batang Tiga Police Station at 9.35 pm yesterday.

He said the report was lodged by his brother when Boss Mario did not answer phone calls when the man arrived at the phone shop in Melaka Central at 8 am yesterday.

“His repeated calls went unanswered, which is unusual. Due to this, his brother went to Boss Mario’s house in Taman Pertam Jaya, Semabok, to check on him, but he was not at home.

“Upon checking the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera system recordings, it was found that he left the house in his Honda City car at 3 am before learning that the car which was locked was parked in the Pantai Klebang area at 6 pm,“ he said when contacted today.

Therefore, he urged the public with information about the case to report to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the news of Boss Mario’s disappearance has gone viral on social media since he has about 222,000 followers on Facebook. - Bernama