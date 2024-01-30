Socso’s survivor’s pension benefit unexpected aid for dependants

MELAKA: The death of her husband, due to pancreatic cancer, a short time after being diagnosed in September last year, left Siti Maziah Ab Manap heartbroken, without someone to depend on.

Siti Maziah, 43, said that, at first, the stomach pain experienced by her husband, Mohd Fazli Mohd Saad, around August last year, was thought to be gastric problems, but the pain persisted until he sought treatment several times, and it was confirmed that he had a tumour on his pancreas before he died on Jan 19, this year.

The mother of three said that she was grateful that her late husband, who worked as a lorry driver, was a contributor to the Social Security Organisation (Socso), thus entitling her to receive a survivor’s pension benefit of RM1,698.13 per month, in addition to a one-time funeral arrangement benefit of RM2,000.

“This benefit is very helpful and reduces the financial burden because I have been a full-time housewife since we got married in 2008,” she told reporters here today.

She said this when receiving the benefit from the state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman, Ngwe Hee Sem, at her residence in Kampung Tehel, Bemban. Melaka Socso director, Abd Razak Omar, was also present.

Siti Maziah added that the funds received will be used to raise her three children, Syifa Zulaikha, 15, Muhammad Syafi Zuhaily, 12, and Syafiah Zuhaira, seven, and ensure that they get the best education.

Meanwhile, Ngwe said that all workers need to ensure that their employer contributes to Socso, and if the employer neglects to fulfil their responsibilities, complaints can be channelled to Melaka Socso for further action. -Bernama