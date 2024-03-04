Spanco chairman pleads not guilty to cheating charge

PETALING JAYA: Spanco chairman Tan Sri Tan Hua Choon has pleaded not guilty after being charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court, today, with cheating in relation to a government fleet vehicle contract.

According to the New Straits Times, the 83-year-old was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code before Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin.

When asked by the court interpreter about his plea after the charge was read out to him, Tan was quoted as saying: “I am not guilty. I have done so much for the country.”

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat prosecuted while Tan was represented by counsel Datuk Wan Azmir Wan Majid.

Yesterday, the Attorney-General’s Chambers granted approval to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to charge Tan over a RM4.5 billion project granted to Spanco Sdn Bhd to manage government agency vehicles.

Tan who is popularly known as the “Casio King” as his company is the sole distributor of Casio watches and calculators in Malaysia.

It was previously reported that MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had said the commission would summon the main stakeholders, including a former prime minister and finance minister, who were involved in awarding the contract to Spanco in the 1990s.

In January, MACC raided the residence of a corporate leader, believed to be a major Spanco shareholder, during which his personal and company accounting documents were seized.