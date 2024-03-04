‘Casio boss’ to be charged over Spanco case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers has granted approval to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to charge Tan Sri Robert Tan Hua Choon over a RM4.5 billion project granted to Spanco Sdn Bhd to manage government agency vehicles.

Tan is known as the “Casio King” as his company is the sole distributor of Casio watches and calculators in Malaysia.

While details of the charge or charges to be faced by Tan have not been disclosed, it was learnt that he would be charged at the Sessions Court today.

ALSO READ: Spanco chairman pleads not guilty to cheating charge

It was previously reported that MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki had said the commission would summon the main stakeholders, including a former prime minister and finance minister, who were involved in awarding the contract to Spanco in the 1990s.

Azam was reported as saying on Feb 22 that a statement had been recorded from the former finance minister over the case.

In January, MACC raided the residence of a corporate leader, believed to be a major Spanco shareholder, during which his personal and company accounting documents were seized.