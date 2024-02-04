Speed limit on federal roads reduced to 80km/h during Raya period

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) has announced a temporary reduction in speed limit on federal roads nationwide by 10km/h from April 8 to 14 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

In a statement today, KKR said that the speed limit on federal roads will be lowered from 90 km/h to 80 km/h during this period.

It said that this was part of the government’s effort to enhance safety and reduce the risk of road accidents during festive seasons.

The statement further said that KKR will carry out integrated operations and road safety campaigns during the same period in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2024 celebration.

According to the ministry, federal road concessionaires have been instructed to suspend non-critical construction and maintenance works on roads from April 5 to 14 to avoid disrupting traffic flow, except for patching potholes, emergency and critical works, and construction activities outside road reserves.

“As for highways, concessionaire companies are not allowed to implement any lane closure except for emergencies and essential works from April 1 to 17.

“This is in line with the spirit and aspiration of the MyJalan programme launched by KKR and the whole nation approach for all quarters to jointly ensure safety and driving comfort, especially on federal roads,” it said. -Bernama