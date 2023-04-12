SSM: 87,282 businesses registered via SPPP as at Nov 30

KLANG: A total of 87,282 businesses have registered through the Free Business Registration Scheme (SPPP) nationwide from Jan 1, 2021, up to Nov 30, 2023, said the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

SSM chairman Ahmad Sabki Yusof said that out of the total, about 50,782 businesses were registered by B40 entrepreneurs while the balance was formed by full-time students from higher institutes of learning (IPT).

He said SPPP which was introduced on Dec 23, 2020, was an initiative by SSM to enable B40 entrepreneurs and full-time IPT students to register their businesses under the Registration of Businesses Act 1956 with exemptions from paying registration fees.

“Most of the registered businesses under SPPP consist of retail, small roadside food stalls.

“Following this, I call out to all traders who have not registered their businesses to take advantage of and benefit from this,” he said after officiating the ‘Program Semarak Daya Niaga Usahawan’ here, today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Sabki said some 2.2 million businesses, 369,671 companies and 15,114 limited liability partnerships were registered with SSM Selangor as at Oct 31, 2023. -Bernama