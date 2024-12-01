Stage two water supply restoration starts this morning-PBAPP

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) announced the second stage of water supply restoration starting from 6 am today with optimal pumping of treated water from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP) to the island in the state.

PBAPP in a statement today said it aims to restore water supply to 495,065 users by 6 am tomorrow (Jan 13).

“Users who are close to the Bukit Dumbar Reservoir and Pumping Station Complex will get water supply first and then the supply will be extended southwards to the Southwest district.

“This is in line with the recovery schedule after the Sungai Dua WTP is “restarted” and PBAPP will continue to provide updates on Stage Two restoration today,“ according to the statement.

The second stage involves 495,065 consumers or 84 per cent of the 590,000 consumers affected in Seberang Perai and the island.

PBAPP in the statement also said stage one of water supply restoration involving 197,025 users or 33 per cent of the affected users in Seberang Perai has been completed.

In third stage, which is the restoration of water supply involving 99.5 per cent of the 590,000 affected users in Seberang Perai and the island, has not been completed and is expected to be fully restored by 6 am on Sunday (Jan 14).

“The fourth stage of water supply restoration for the remaining 0.5 per cent of affected users in the areas at the end of the line (EoL) and the highlands in the southern part of the island is expected to be completed by 6 am on Sunday,“ according to the statement.

The statement announced that the testing and gradual restarting of operation of the Sungai Perai underwater pipeline which was repaired yesterday.

Sungai Perai is the last location out of a total of 22 locations throughout Penang that underwent ancillary works besides the main task of replacing two 1,200 millimetre (mm) valve units at Sungai Dua WTP.

A total of 590,000 user accounts throughout Penang are affected by scheduled water supply disruptions starting at 6 am Wednesday.–Bernama