KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has requested additional information in the investigation papers from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involving former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation papers were submitted to the AGC on Jan 15.

“The investigation papers were sent back (while awaiting the completion of forensic reports),“ he said when contacted today.

The police had initiated an investigation under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 against Khairy concerning his statement about the existence of additional documents purportedly allowing former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Khairy’s statement was recorded on Jan 13 by the Special Crime Investigation Unit of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, at Studio Keluar Sekejap in Bukit Damansara.

On Jan 10, Datuk Suraya Yaacob, political secretary to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, and Nor Azrina Surip, political secretary to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, filed police reports against Khairy, in Putrajaya and Sentul, respectively.

According to copies of the police reports, Suraya and Nor Azrina claimed that Khairy’s statement involving the two ministers was false, defamatory, misleading, and caused public distress, potentially jeopardising national security.