KUALA LUMPUR: A former director of SRC International Sdn Bhd told the High Court here today that he has no suspicions against the instructions he received from the then company chief executive officer as he believed it was from Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Datuk Suboh Md Yassin said he does not have any doubts over the instructions given by Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, who is currently at large, as he was the top person in the company at the time.

Suboh, now 74, said this when cross-examined by UMNO’s lawyer Mohamed Shahrul Fazli Kamarulzaman at the trial of the suit filed by SRC and its two subsidiaries - Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd and Jendela Pinggiran Sdn Bhd - against UMNO and Selangor UMNO in May 2021.

Mohamed Shahrul Fazli: Whatever Nik Faisal told you that it (instruction) was from Najib, you have to get this word to be true and right?

Suboh: Yes.

Mohamed Shahrul Fazli: You were with SRC for seven years under Nik Faisal, you trusted his words?

Suboh: Yes

Yesterday, Suboh testified that he signed four blank cheques but did not know they were for UMNO and UMNO Selangor.

He said he signed the cheques as Nik Faisal informed him that it was an instruction from the higher-up, namely Najib.

Today, when questioned by Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican, who is acting for Selangor UMNO, Suboh made it clear that SRC’s constitution was silent about the government-linked company giving donations to political parties.

He said there was no specific provision to allow or bar the company from providing political donations.

When re-examined by SRC’s counsel Razlan Hadri Zulkifli, Suboh pointed out that Nik Faisal was a proxy of Najib.

In the lawsuit against UMNO, the plaintiffs are seeking RM16 million, which they claim was wrongfully transferred to the political party, asserting that UMNO had no basis to receive the funds.

The second lawsuit involves a claim for RM3.5 million against Selangor UMNO, which is also alleged to have received the funds.

The hearing before Judge Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan continues tomorrow.