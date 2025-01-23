Selangor Sultan graces opening of LZS new headquarters

SHAH ALAM: Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor today graced the opening ceremony of Menara Zakat Sultan Idris Shah, the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS)’s new headquarters in Section 14.

Accompanying Sultan Sharafuddin was Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin. Upon arrival, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, chairman of LZS Board of Trustees Tan Sri Syed Anwar Jamalullail, and LZS senior management greeted their Royal Highnesses.

In the royal address, the Selangor Ruler said as the sole institution managing zakat (tithe) in Selangor, LZS has modernised and improved its management, including zakat collection and distribution and asnaf (tithe recipients) development, significantly benefitting the Muslim community.

“What makes me proud is that the Selangor zakat management has become a model for many countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and others,“ said the Selangor Sultan.

Sultan Sharafuddin urged the LZS, established in 1994, to continue improving its governance by implementing corporate management practices that prioritise efficiency, credibility, and future-oriented approaches in line with Syariah standards and guidelines.

The Ruler said the zakat board must focus on finding the best ways to assist the asnaf group in building their lives and becoming independent, guided by Syariah rules and principles, which includes regularly going on the ground to update data related to eligible recipients based on their household income and financial capacity.

Sultan Sharafuddin suggested that LZS use the services of village chiefs and district religious officers to identify asnaf individuals, including those living in urban areas who fall under one of the eight asnaf categories.

His Royal Highness also reminded those involved in the zakat collection to always be honest and trustworthy and uphold integrity, ensuring no abuse of power, as betraying this trust is considered a grave sin.

“I place great emphasis on the honesty and integrity of all LZS personnel and command that strict action be taken against those found guilty of misconduct and dishonesty in carrying out their duties and responsibilities, including bringing them to court,“ the Ruler said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also reminded the public to pay their zakat where they work and earn a living, adding that those in Selangor should pay tithes to LZS, as per the fatwa issued by the Selangor State Fatwa Committee, which was gazetted on May 9, 2002.

“Should the zakat collected in Selangor be distributed to other states, I am concerned that the people of Selangor, who are predominantly Malay Muslims, and over 79,000 asnaf families registered with LZS, will be denied their rights and wronged without us realising it,“ Sultan Sharafuddin said.

The Ruler reminded the board that tithes should be channelled to eligible individuals based on the fatwa, including those undergoing rehabilitation for involvement in deviant teachings, such as followers of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd.

“Zakat can be channelled to this group through the Ar-Riqab asnaf category, and LZS should allocate a specific fund for their faith rehabilitation purposes,“ the Ruler added.

The 14-storey Menara Zakat Sultan Idris Shah, which began operations on Sept 23 last year, has a drive-thru counter for zakat collection and distribution, self-service kiosks for customers to make payments or zakat applications and a seminar hall.