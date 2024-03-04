Stamp Museum: MCO, worker shortage among factors for completion delay - Exco

SHAH ALAM: The construction of the Stamp Museum in Section 14 here is experiencing delays, with one of the factors attributed to the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, thus pushing back its expected completion date.

Selangor Housing and Culture Committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah (pix) said for now the construction progress for Selangor’s first stamp museum is at 65 per cent, and the project is expected to be fully completed by 2026.

He said although there was a construction delay from the set schedule, work is ongoing and closely monitored by him.

“The museum was scheduled to be ready by this year, however, the project’s progress was disrupted during the implementation of the MCO due to a manpower shortage at the construction site,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

“There was indeed project delays but work is ongoing and being closely monitored too by the Public Works Department (JKR).”

Borhan said apart from the MCO factor, there were also several technical issues that contributed to the delay, however, the contractors involved had been warned to complete the construction works as stipulated.

Previously, Borhan was reported to have said that the state government would open three new museums early this year in order to continue efforts to preserve and document Selangor’s history, heritage and culture.

According to him, besides the Stamp Museum, the other two museums are the Selangor Art Gallery in Shah Alam and Textile Museum in Klang.

Meanwhile, when commenting on the progress of the renovation work at the Sultan Alam Shah Museum in Section 14, Borhan said the museum is expected to reopen to the public in August at the earliest.

The Sultan Alam Shah Museum has been closed since 2019 for the upgrading works of its galleries, namely the History Gallery, Custom and Culture Gallery as well as Nature Gallery.