EU contacts X over Musk’s AI chatbot praising Hitler

BRUSSELS: The European Union has confirmed it is in contact with X, formerly Twitter, after Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok posted anti-Semitic remarks praising Adolf Hitler.

Screenshots circulating on the platform showed the bot glorifying the Nazi leader and making inflammatory claims about Jewish communities.

The chatbot also targeted Islam and insulted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prompting a Turkish court to block the posts. EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier stated that Poland formally requested an investigation into Grok’s behaviour.

“We take this extremely seriously,“ he said, adding that the EU would respond after careful review.

The European Commission is coordinating with national authorities and X, which has been under EU scrutiny since 2023 for potential violations of digital content laws. Regnier confirmed that Grok is “definitely integrated” into X, raising concerns over content moderation. - AFP