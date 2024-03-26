PETALING JAYA: Rantau Panjang MP Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff and her daughter were involved in a traffic accident at Jalan Bukit Antarabangsa on Sunday (March 24).

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said that the incident, which took place at around 5.08pm, involved a Hilux four-wheel-drive (4WD) and a Mazda car.

Both vehicles were carrying four passengers in total.

Initial investigations revealed that the accident was believed to have happened during the heavy rain while the Mazda came from the opposite direction into the lane where the Hilux 4WD was driving.

“The 4WD driver did not manage to avoid the car in time and crashed into the other vehicle

“As a result, both vehicles were damaged and all the victims had sustained mild injuries and were taken to Ampang Hospital for further treatment ,” Azam said in a statement.

After receiving treatment, they were allowed to return home on the same day.

In a Facebook post by the former Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community shared that she and her daughter were on the way to a breaking fast event in Puchong that evening.

“As we were 10 minutes away from the event location, a car came speeding into our lane from the opposite direction.

“We could not swerve in time and an accident occurred. Fortunately, we were safe. The ambulance arrived around 20 minutes after the incident and took us to Ampang Hospital,” she wrote in her post.

Siti’s thigh was slightly injured but still in pain now while her daughter’s finger got fractured and her leg was slightly fractured from the accident.

