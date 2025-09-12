A Malaysian employer’s post has gone viral after revealing how two Gen Z hires quit just two days into their new job — with a handwritten resignation letter citing “weather” and the “cost of living” as reasons for leaving.

In a Threads post, the employer shared a photo of the letter, which read: “Please accept this as my resignation, effective 8/9/2025. I have appreciated my time here, but I find it difficult to cope with the weather and the cost of living, so I feel it’s best to move on.”

The letter was shown with this caption: “This is the resignation letter I received from two Gen Z workers — they had only worked for two days. Then both of them took MC. They came to me saying, ‘hello how are you, here’s our resignation letter’. I was just reading it when they asked me to wait and make a new one because the original had gone missing. Clueless,” she wrote.

The post quickly gained traction, sparking disbelief and laughter among netizens who couldn’t get over the “audacity” of both the letter and its reasons.

One amused user wrote: “A resignation letter written on just a piece of paper? Didn’t you learn in school how to write a formal letter? That sentence looks like you copied and pasted it from Google Translate. Why not type it in Word and print it out to send to HR? Instead you hand wrote it? Did you think you were submitting an English assignment to your teacher, kid?”

Another pointed out the odd excuse: “Sorry, but what does the weather have to do with making it hard to work? Are you guys working outside the office? As a Gen Z, I don’t claim them. Can’t even write an essay properly. Is this how you do assignments in college/uni?”

Meanwhile, a third netizen kept it short: “Handwriting looks like a 5th grader’s... sigh, so tiring sis.”