Steer clear of religious sensitivities, remain united to secure progressive future: Abang Jo

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today called on the people to steer clear of religious sensitivities, have mutual respect for one another and work together to secure a peaceful and progressive future.

He said the Sarawak government emphasises social inclusivity based on justice for all, regardless of ethnic and religious backgrounds.

“In our effort (state government) to improve the quality of life of the people by providing a balanced income, spiritual development also needs to be considered.

“All religions teach their followers about righteousness such as integrity, discipline, loyalty and peace. We (Sarawak) know what we are doing based on logical thinking, history and friendship.

“And that is why we have good political relations, can cooperate well in one team regardless of religious background to protect Sarawak’s rights,“ he said at an appreciation dinner for the state’s Unit For Other Religions (UNIFOR) here last night (Dec 20).

At the event, Abang Johari also announced an allocation of RM110 million to UNIFOR for the development of places of worship in the state next year.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said a total of 2,453 places of worship with a total of 1,771,586 members had been registered in the state.

He said since 2017, the Sarawak government had approved and allocated a total of RM313.158 million to various places of worship such as churches, temples and so on.

“UNIFOR is not only assisting the houses of worship, it also extends its assistance to mission schools.

“There are 127 mission schools in the state. From 2021 to 2023, a sum of RM50 million had been allocated to these schools,” he said.

Uggah said Abang Johari’s efforts were not merely rhetoric but a clear manifestation of carrying out his responsibilities. - Bernama