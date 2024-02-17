Strengthening TVET, halal industry focus of Ahmad Zahid’s visit to Japan

TOKYO: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s seven-day working visit to Japan from today will focus on strengthening the national Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) agenda and solidifying Malaysia’s position as a hub in the global halal industry.

This first visit by Ahmad Zahid since his appointment as the Deputy Prime Minister in December 2022, clearly reflects Malaysia’s priority in both fields, which have broad international markets.

Speaking to Malaysian journalists here, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Malaysia in Tokyo, Anwar Udzir, said the visit was set to enhance the status of technical and vocational training in the country.

“The visit is also expected to provide many opportunities for Malaysian companies interested in venturing into and collaborating with companies here in the halal industry in Japan,“ he said, adding that the understanding of the halal sector in Japan can still be developed.

Ahmad Zahid, who is scheduled to arrive here tonight, is expected to attend several events in Tokyo and Osaka. -Bernama