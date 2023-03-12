Strong 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Mindanao, the Philippines

KUALA LUMPUR: An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale has hit Mindanao, the Philippines at 10.37 pm.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the earthquake at a depth of 85 kilometres (km) occurred 42 km southeast of Gingoog City, the Philippines.

Based on initial assessment, there is no tsunami threat to Malaysia.

A moderate aftershock measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred at a depth of 105k km at a distance of 57 km southeast of Gingoog City at 11 pm, MetMalaysia added.–Bernama