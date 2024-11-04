Student dies after crashing motorcycle into parked trailer

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 16-year-old student was killed after the motorcycle he was riding with his younger brother and cousin, crashed into the rear of a parked trailer in Kampung Kepong, here, at about 2.30 this morning.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said police received a report of the death of Muhammad Alauddin Shammunaha, from the victim’s father, at 5.44 this morning.

“The accident occurred when the victim, riding a Honda Wave motorcycle, was heading to the garbage dump in the village, while the Volvo trailer was parked on the road shoulder in front of Kepong 1 Water Treatment Plant.

“Preliminary investigations found upon arrival at the scene, the victim lost control of his motorcycle and skidded onto the shoulder of the road and hit the rear of the parked trailer,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said that the accident caused the student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Padang Midin to sustain injuries, and he was rushed to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) for treatment.

“However, the victim was confirmed dead by the medical officer at 4 this morning, and the post-mortem found the cause of death to be head injury due to a traffic crash.

“The victim’s younger brother, Muhammad Adam Haiy, 14, was injured on the hand and leg, while the victim’s cousin, Muhammad Afi Haikal Abdul Malik, 16, was also injured on the leg,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated according to Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

