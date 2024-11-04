PETALING JAYA: A teenager tragically died after he crashed his motorcycle into a police vehicle in an attempt to escape from them following illegal racing, yesterday.

According to Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah, the 18-year-old was trying to evade the police vehicle during an operation to curb illegal racing at Jalan Gangsa Kesang, Durian Tunggal when the incident occurred.

“The police vehicle had arrived at the location after receiving complaints regarding noise and illegal racing in the vicinity.

“It (The vehicle) arrived with warning sirens and its beacon light flashing when individuals who were gathered at the roadside tried to flee using their motorcycles.

“When the police vehicle attempted to take a right turn, the victim and his motorcycle crashed into the police vehicle instead,” he said in a statement

It is learnt that the victim was brought to the Melaka Hospital but died soon after after sustaining several injuries including internal bleeding and a broken leg.

Assuring that investigations into the case is conducted in a transparent and professional manner, Zainol added that the case is being investigated for driving recklessly without due care and attention under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of RM10,000, upon conviction.

