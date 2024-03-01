Student with no citizenship documents, MOE looking for solution

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (KPM) has met with the family of the student who is having problems continuing her studies as she has no citizenship documents.

The ministry, in a statement today, said the meeting, held by the Negeri Sembilan Education Department (JPNS) last Dec 28, was aimed at finding a solution to enable the student concerned to continue her schooling.

“Several proposals have been submitted about the need for documentation of the student’s citizenship.

“The department (JPNS) is committed to helping the student to register at the school. The meeting took place in a harmonious atmosphere and achieved positive results,“ according to the statement.

The statement was issued in response to a report by a news portal about a 10-year-old girl who claimed to have been unable to continue her studies in Year Four this March due to citizenship documentation issues following her parents’ failure to register their marriage.

The couple later divorced in 2013.

The girl attended Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Sri Pagi in Senawang from Year One to Year Three and because of her citizenship problem, her family had to pay RM120 a year for her studies at the school.

However, her family was informed by the school that she could not continue her studies when school reopens in March this year due to the MoE’s new policy.–Bernama