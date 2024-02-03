Success of Bumiputera community important to realising Malaysia MADANI aspiration - Nga

KUALA LUMPUR: The success of the Bumiputera community is important to the success of the inclusive Malaysia MADANI aspiration.

Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Nga Kor Ming said that a united MADANI community, characterised as a crucial component for the country’s ongoing success and progress, required strategic cooperation from all parties transcending racial lines, including between the Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera.

“In the era of globalisation that we are experiencing, the real competition is between local companies and foreign companies, especially international corporations.

“Therefore, Malaysians need to work together and not compete against each other (or) be affected by outdated thinking that is shackled with a ‘zero-sum game’ mentality,“ he said in a statement after attending the Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 (KEB2024) in Putrajaya today.

In this regard, Nga agreed with Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli that the Malaysia MADANI community needed to focus on increasing the competitiveness of local companies to compete on the global stage and not focus on the competition between Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera communities.

Nga urged all Malaysians to seek opportunities to work together based on the principles of Malaysia MADANI to achieve mutual success.

According to Nga, this spirit of cooperation could restore Malaysia’s reputation and respect on the world stage, as well as become the 30th largest economy and rank 12th in the global competitiveness index by 2030. - Bernama