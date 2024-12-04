PETALING JAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim became the first owner in the world to receive a Hongqi L5.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim took delivery of the vehicle following today’s meeting with China’s ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing, to discuss bilateral relations between both countries as well as current issues.

The FAW Group-produced car featuring a retro design is used by China’s top leaders for government and diplomatic events.

According to a social media post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the audience was held to discuss bilateral relations between Malaysia and China, as well as related issues involving both countries.

“During this audience session, His Majesty also graciously provided insights into the direction of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the need to identify broader cooperation opportunities,“ according to the post.

“His Majesty hopes Malaysia will harness its unique abilities to benefit from and boost trade, technology exchange as well as expand its exports to China.

“His Majesty also hopes that more Chinese companies will invest in China, thus creating even more job opportunities for the people of this country,“ read the post.

