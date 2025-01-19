KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani, are the country’s sole representatives to have advanced to the final of the 2025 India Open Badminton Championship.

The third seeds secured their spot in the final tomorrow after defeating seventh-seeded Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, 21-18, 21-14, in a thrilling semi-final that lasted 37 minutes at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, yesterday.

Awaiting Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin in the final are the 2025 Malaysia Open champions from South Korea, Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae, who earlier ousted another Malaysian men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s mixed doubles pairs, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie, as well as women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah, failed to progress past the semi-finals after losing their respective matches.