KUALA LUMPUR: The Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) is conducting an internal investigation to determine the cause of an incident where a customer slapped a Puspakom vehicle inspection staff member at the Johor Bahru branch, which recently went viral on social media.

Puspakom chief executive officer Mahmood Razak Bahman said that the investigation found that the suspect, a Puspakom customer, had committed an act of violence because the commercial vehicle he brought for inspection failed the brake test during the Periodic Inspection.

“The failure prompted the suspect to confront the involved Puspakom vehicle inspector, then suddenly attacked him,“ he said in a statement yesteday.

He said that any form of violence against Puspakom staff due to failure in inspections is completely unacceptable, as the inspection itself is an indication that the vehicle is not safe to be used on the road.

“Customers who receive inspection results like this should take heed and immediately repair the condition of their vehicles for their own safety and that of other road users, instead of acting aggressively towards our staff,“ he said.

In the meantime, Mahmood said his team is reviewing measures to tighten security at Puspakom premises to prevent such incidents from recurring.

“Safety in the workplace for staff is our priority, and we are committed to enforcing this policy without exception.

“We will not tolerate such behavior and will cooperate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure that the perpetrator receives appropriate consequences,“ he said.

Previously, the police confirmed that a viral video showing a man slapping a Puspakom staff member in Taman Daya, Johor Bahru, occurred on Nov 18.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said his team received the video around 3 pm yesterday through a link on the X application.