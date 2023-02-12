Sultan Ibrahim conferred honorary PHD by UTHM

BATU PAHAT: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar was today conferred with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Mechanical Engineering Technology by Universiti Tun Hussein Malaysia (UTHM).

The award was given in recognition of Sultan Ibrahim’s contributions and sustainable leadership to UTHM, the people of Johor, and the nation.

The PhD degree was presented to His Majesty by his son Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail, who is also the UTHM Chancellor, on the first day of UTHM’s 23rd Convocation Ceremony held at Parit Raja today.

Also present at the ceremony was the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

Sultan Ibrahim was the UTHM Chancellor from 2002 to 2022, before Tunku Ismail was appointed as the new Chancellor on Dec 3 last year.

During Sultan Ibrahim’s nearly 20 years as UTHM Chancellor, His Majesty put the university’s name on the international stage through financial support and cooperation with educational institutions and the international industry.

Sultan Ibrahim also played a vital role in Johor’s development, showing interest in various fields, including mechanical engineering technology.

On the 25th anniversary of UTHM, Sultan Ibrahim made a great contribution to the university by supporting the development of innovative programmes, such as aeronautics, including donating the ‘Lake Renegade LA-270’ aircraft for the programme’s use.

Meanwhile, UTHM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ruzairi Abdul Rahim, in a statement, said a total of 4,837 graduates from various levels of study will receive their scrolls in the convocation ceremony from today until Thursday (Dec 7).

He said from this number, scrolls were conferred on 135 PhD graduates, Master’s Degrees (314), Bachelor’s Degrees (3,543) and Diploma (845).

“The Tunku Mahkota of Johor also accorded the Profesor Emeritus title to Profesor Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman in recognition of his involvement and contributions to the world of higher education, industry, community and leadership.

“Other awards include the Royal Education Award (Pingat Jaya Cemerlang), Sultan Ibrahim Award, Chancellor’s Award, Best Postgraduate Thesis Award (Doctoral Degree), Best Postgraduate Thesis Award (Master of Research), Tan Sri Dato’ Paduka Hajjah Aishah Ghani Award and UTHM Foundation Academic Award,“ he said.

In addition, the Best Undergraduate Project Award, UTHM Alumni Special Award (Academic Category), Malaysian Engineers Board Excellence Award, UTHM Holdings Award, and the Waqf and Endowment Award will be also given to selected graduates.

“With the 23rd UTHM Convocation Ceremony, the number of UTHM alumni has increased to 57,895,“ he added. - Bernama