Sultan Ibrahim will not entertain requests that will jeopardise political stability

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia said he will not entertain any requests from any party attempting to disrupt the political stability of the country.

In his inaugural Royal Address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today, His Majesty said that all parties must accept the reality and respect the Unity Government that had been formed.

Sultan Ibrahim, who was installed as Malaysia’s 17th King on Jan 31, also stressed that if there were parties intending to play politics, they should wait for the upcoming election period.

“All parties are aware that my priority is the well-being of over 33 million Malaysians out there. Therefore, I hope all members of parliament will focus their efforts on safeguarding the livelihoods of the people, rather than prioritising their own agendas or of their political parties,“ he said.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his appreciation to Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for their just and wise leadership over the past five years.

“God willing, with His grace and permission, I will shoulder the entrusted responsibility with honesty and sincerity, and continue the leadership by prioritising the prosperity of the nation and the well-being of the people,“ said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah concluded his term as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the government administration for their effective governance.

His Majesty reminded them to always feel the pulse of the people as it was the government’s duty to safeguard their interests. - Bernama