Sultan Nazrin: Qualified Syariah lawyers no longer need interview, test to practice in Perak

IPOH: Any qualified individuals holding a Syariah legal practice certificate in any state who want to practice in Perak, can now do so without having to go through the test and interview set by the state Syariah Lawyer Admission Committee.

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah said that from Oct 18 last year, qualified individuals only need to submit an application to the committee for approval to practice as a Syariah lawyer in the state.

Sultan Nazrin previously decreed that the Rules of Syariah Lawyer (Perak) 2003 stipulate that any individual who intends to become a Syariah lawyer in Perak, in addition to having a recognised academic qualification, must undergo examinations or interviews set by the Syariah Lawyer Admission Committee.

“Responding to my advice, starting Oct 18, 2023, the committee has streamlined the procedures for accepting Syariah lawyers according to Section 69 (4) of the Administration of Islamic Religious Affairs Enactment (Perak) 2004, which allows any qualified person, who has a Syariah law practice certificate in any state, (to be) accepted to practice in Perak without having to go through tests and interviews,” he said.

His Royal Highness said this at the presentation ceremony of the instruments of appointment to Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) office bearers for the 2024-2025 term, as well as state Syariah Court judges, here today.

Sultan Nazrin said that the move is believed to facilitate the wishes of Syariah lawyers who want to practice law in Perak, in addition to benefiting clients to have the option of obtaining a wider range of Syariah legal services.

At the ceremony, Sultan Nazrin presented the instruments of appointment to the Perak Syariah Supreme Court judge Datuk Mohd Amran Mat Zain and the state Syariah Court of Appeal chairman Mohamad Taifor Ahmad Rusdi.

The other five state Syariah Court of Appeal judges who received the instruments of appointment today are Datuk Abd Aziz bin Mohd Yusof; Datuk Kamardin Hashim; Datuk Mohd Radzi Abd Latif; Datuk Mohamad Shakir Abdul Hamid and Datuk Abas Nordin.

It also carved new history in the state of Perak with the appointment of Nor Hadina Ahmad Zabidi as the sole female judge at the Syariah Court of Appeal.–Bernama