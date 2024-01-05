Sungai Bakap assemblyman admitted to ICU at Seberang Jaya Hospital

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Sungai Bakap assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff of PAS has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ), here due to inflammation in the stomach.

Penang PAS commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff, who is also the Sungai Dua assemblyman, said he was informed by Nor Zamri’s family about his health condition.

“I was informed that he experienced stomach pain and was taken to the Sungai Bakap Hospital two days ago, but was transferred to HSJ on the same day.

“Nor Zamri is currently receiving treatment in the ICU and is sedated. I understand that visiting him is still not possible at the moment, and we are getting updates on his health condition from his family members from time to time,“ he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Nor Zamri, who is also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, contested the Sungai Bakap seat in the last state election in August and won against Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose, with a majority of 1,563 votes.