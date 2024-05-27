Sungai Bakap by-election : Penang Unity Govt to hold meeting this week

GEORGE TOWN: The coalition parties of the Unity Government in Penang are expected to hold a meeting this week to discuss preparations for the by-election of the Sungai Bakap state constituency.

Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow said he understood that the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which is one of the coalition parties, had started meetings in preparation for the by-election.

Chow, who is also the Chief Minister of Penang, said the state DAP submitted to PKR on the matter of candidate because the party contested the seat in the state election last August.

“We have not made an official decision yet but our understanding is that the party that contested earlier is given priority,“ he told reporters outside the Penang State Legislative Assembly session here today.

He is confident that the solid cooperation among the parties of the Unity Government consisting of DAP, PKR and Barisan Nasional (BN) will give the coalition an advantage to reclaim the Sungai Bakap seat in the by-election.

The incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff, 56, died last Friday while being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Seberang Jaya (HSJ) due to inflammation in the stomach.

In the Penang state election last August, Nor Zamri who is Nibong Tebal PAS president defeated Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes.

Meanwhile, Penang PAS Commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff when met by reporters outside the Penang State Assembly meeting, said the party would hold a meeting to discuss preparations for the Sungai Bakap by-election in the near future.