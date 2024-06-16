Student drowns after jumping into mining pool to retrieve fishing hook in Kuala Lipis

KUANTAN: A male student was found drowned after jumping into a disused mining pool while fishing in Jalan Sungai Taban, Kampung Merapoh, Kuala Lipis early Sunday morning.

Lipis police chief Supt Ismail Man said that the body of Muhammad Adam Harris Mohd Azman, 18, was discovered at 2.50 am during a search and rescue operation that had been ongoing since the previous night.

He said the student from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Mahmud 2, Besut, Terengganu, was fishing at the mine with his cousin at around 7 pm on Saturday when his fishing hook got detached.

“The victim jumped into the mine and swam approximately 12 metres from the bank to retrieve the hook. While returning to shore, he appeared to be struggling and subsequently drowned,“ he said in a statement today.

Ismail added that the victim’s body was taken to Kuala Lipis Hospital for a post-mortem and the case has been classified as sudden death.

He also advised the public to ensure their safety when engaging in water activities, including using life jackets.