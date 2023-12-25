Sungai Choh murder: Police detain five more suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained five more suspects to assist investigations in connection with the murder of a man whose body was found buried behind a family house in Sungai Choh, Rawang, Selangor on Saturday after a fight with the brother of his girlfriend.

Gombak district acting police chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the five suspects detained, comprised three men and two women, aged between 19 and 35.

“The arrests were made at three different locations. A man and two women were detained at Desa Aman Puri at 4.40pm while another man was detained at 6.15 pm at Alam Jaya Business Centre in Bandar Puncak Alam.

“The last suspect was arrested at 11pm in Sg Choh. All the suspects will be remanded for seven days starting today and investigations carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the report of a post-mortem conducted yesterday revealed that there were injuries and swelling on the head due to blunt object trauma as well as injuries all over the body. The victim is believed to have died due to the injuries.

Noor Ariffin said initial investigations revealed that the victim’s girlfriend was not involed in the case but investigations are underway to identify and verify an alleged nude photo or video that is believed to have started the fight.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that a man was beaten to death with weapons, including a wood, bottle and metal bin by the brother of the victim’s girlfriend at about 11am yesterday, due to a misunderstanding before his body was buried in the bushes behind the family’s house in Sungai Choh, Rawang, Selangor.

Following the incident, police detained three siblings, two men and a woman, aged between 29 and 33, to facilitate investigations.–Bernama