Sungai Sempit drowning incident: Body of a victim found this morning

IPOH: The body of one of the three teenage boys feared drowned while fishing and swimming in Sungai Sempit, Segari, near Pantai Remis yesterday evening was found about 500 metres from where they were last seen.

Rescuers from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) found the body of the victim, identified as Chew Darumaraj, 14, at 8 am, which was handed over to the police for further action.

Perak JBPM director Sayani Saidon said the search for the other two victims, G. Sarath, 16, and T. Eishwarpillai, 16, is ongoing with additional search and rescue (SAR) personnel from the Water Rescue Team and tracking dogs.

“The search mission is being conducted using the water surface searching technique involving five JBPM boats with 42 rescuers and also involving the Royal Malaysia Police, Marine Police, and members of the public,“ he said in a statement today.

Sayani added that the SAR search scope also focuses on the river mouth near the location where the victims were believed to have drowned.

“We have deployed four boats in both directions of the river because this river experiences tidal currents, causing water flow in both directions.

“We have placed another boat near the end of the river mouth to ensure that the victims do not drift too far and enter the sea,“ he added.–Bernama