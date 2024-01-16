Surau Ar-Raudah second religious building to catch fire in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: Surau Ar-Raudah in Parit Bangas Sri Medan near here became the second house of worship in the district to catch fire after the incident involving Kampung Parit Simis Darat Mosque on Sunday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah (pix) said no casualties were reported in last night’s incident.

He said a team from the Sri Medan Police Station rushed to the scene upon being alerted about the fire at about 11.55 pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred at around 10 pm and was noticed by a local resident who happened to pass through the area.

“The fire was successfully extinguished 15 minutes later with the help of nearby residents. Upon inspection, it was found that part of the carpet, two air conditioners, furniture and wiring system were destroyed.

“The forensic team from the fire department also went to the scene to assist in the investigation. This is the second fire incident in a row involving a mosque and surau in Sri Medan,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code.

He also urged the public with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station or Sri Medan Police Station chief at 07-4850222.

In the first incident on Sunday, the Kampung Parit Simis Darat Mosque suffered 50 per cent damage when it caught fire at about 10.50 pm.

Meanwhile, state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the Johor Islamic Religious Council would help to cover the repair costs.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in both incidents. If these were foul play, may those responsible be brought to justice,” he said in a post on Facebook. -Bernama