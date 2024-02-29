Suspect using ‘Boarding Pass’ envelopes to distribute drugs busted

PETALING JAYA: Police busted a syndicate distributing drugs using envelopes written as ‘Boarding Pass’ following the arrest of a local man at an exclusive studio in Sungei Way, here last Friday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the suspect, aged 26, was arrested at 10.40pm after police raided the rented luxury condominium and seized various types of drugs worth RM406,309 at the premises.

Shahrulnizam said among the drugs seized were ecstacy pills, two plastic packets containing Ketamin, 28 aluminium foils containing Erimin 5 pills, 304 plastic packets containing ecstacy powder and some drug processing equipment.

“Also seized was RM320 cash and an Apple Ipad worth RM2,500,” he told reporters at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters, here today.

Shahrulnizam said police believe the modus operandi of the suspect was to use envelopes printed ‘Boarding Pass’ to avoid being detected by the authorities.

He added that the suspect who was positive for drugs who had been distributing drugs in the klang valley for the past two years, would be remanded for six days and the case investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1) of the same Act.

Shahrulnizam added that police were looking for a 31-year-old suspect who is believed to have been staying in the same premises with the suspect. -Bernama