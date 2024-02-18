Suspected mule account holder held over loss of RM97,000

BALIK PULAU: The police arrested a local man who is believed to be a mule account holder for a fraud syndicate, causing the victim to lose RM97,000, an incident in Balik Pulau recently.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said that the 25-year-old man was arrested here by a police team from the Commercial Crime Investigation Division on Thursday as a result of a public tip-off and intelligence.

“The man is believed to be a mule account holder for a fraud syndicate that deceived the victim by impersonating Pos Laju employee and a police officer.

“Based on the investigation, the victim made six transactions online to a bank account amounting to RM97,000 before realising that he had become a victim of a fraud syndicate and lodging a police report,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the man was remanded for further investigation and the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. -Bernama