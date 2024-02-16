Syed Kamarulzaman appointed as MAIWP chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Islamic intellectual and engineer Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer was appointed as the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) chairman, replacing Tan Sri Daud Bakar, effective today (Feb 15).

In a statement today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the appointment had received the consent of Malaysian King His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

“Syed Kamarulzaman is a computer and mechanical engineer and had worked in Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) for 33 years. He is an Islamic Intellectual who has vast experience in various fields including science and technology.

“He is also entrusted as a panel of thinkers and advisors to several organisations, including the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and the Faculty of Sharia and Law, Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim),” he said in a statement today.

In 2023, Syed Kamarulzaman received the Maulidur Rasul Award for his contribution to developing the field of Islamic astronomy in Malaysia and he is also the president of the Malaysian Astronomy and Syarie Association, where he has been involved in designing and building sundials for almost 15 years.

“Syed Kamarulzaman’s vast experience will be a valuable asset for MAIWP to progress,” he said.

Mohd Na’im also registered his appreciation to former MAIWP chairman Tan Sri Daud Bakar for his services and contributions during his tenure from 2021 to 2024. -Bernama